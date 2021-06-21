Harlingen and Harlingen South Join Field of RGV Teams to 7-on-7 State Tourney

WESLACO - On Saturday Harlingen and Harlingen South joined four other RGV programs in quailfying for the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament next weekend in College Station with their qualifying victories at the Mid Valley qualifier in Weslaco.

The tournament had 16 teams compete for two spots in the state tournament.

Harlingen South defeated Laredo Alexander at the Weslaco High qualifying game with a 29-26 final score.

Earlier in the day, Harlingen High defeated Mission High to take the qualifying game held at Weslaco East.