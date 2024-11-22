Harlingen approves requirements for new car washes

Harlingen city leaders approved a new ordinance preventing new car washes from being built within two miles of each other.

As part of the ordinance, new Harlingen car washes must also have a water recycling system.

“Harlingen Water Works and city staff worked together to really give us the data in terms of water consumption, and the numbers were alarming of what is being utilized by car washes,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told Channel 5 News. “One in particular that I looked at, and it really kind of gave me a pause, was one that was over 11 million gallons in water, and here we are in a drought."

There are currently 21 car washes in the city of Harlingen.

Other cities in the Rio Grande Valley have approved similar restrictions.