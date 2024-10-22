Harlingen CISD training students for EMT services

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District high school students now have more space to learn firefighting and EMT skills.

The district recently opened its new training facility, located off 77 Sunshine Strip on Oklahoma Street.

In addition to dedicated classroom and outdoor learning spaces, the fire and EMT training facility has its own ambulance and firetruck.

The goal is to get students certified and into the workforce after graduation.

"We keep all of the more dangerous activities away from the rest of the school, and we're about to instruct in a safe and controlled manner," Harlingen CISD Firefighter Instructor Adrian Perales said.

Before the facility was opened, students trained at their high school campus.