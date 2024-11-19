Harlingen driver killed in fiery collision

A 23-year-old Harlingen man died Tuesday following a fiery collision, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on FM 801 north of Murrow Road in Harlingen at around 8:51 a.m., according to a DPS news release.

DPS identified the victim as Ian Jeremy Rivera, who was driving a 2020 Kia Sedona southbound on FM 801 at a “high rate of speed.”

Rivera’s vehicle collided with a dump truck traveling northbound on FM 801 after failing to give the dump truck “half of the roadway,” according to the release.

Rivera’s vehicle was engulfed in flames following the collision, and he died from his injuries at the scene, DPS stated.

The driver of the dump truck was not hospitalized.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.