Harlingen man accused of killing former roommate found guilty of murder

A Harlingen man accused of shooting and killing his former roommate in February 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

Deliberations for the trial against Anthony Eliff continued Tuesday morning when the jury reached the verdict.

Eliff was accused of killing Guillermo "Willy G." Garcia. Eliff's attorney argued he acted in self-defense, claiming that Garcia threatened him with a knife days before the murder and went to the home to ambush Eliff.

Eliff was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.