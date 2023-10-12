Harlingen man charged in accidental shooting of 7-year-old niece

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after discharging his firearm during an argument and striking his 7-year-old niece in the leg, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Nathan Cardona Rangel was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection with the Tuesday shooting, according to a news release from police.

Harlingen police officers responded to the shooting Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. at the 9500 block of King Bird Drive where the unidentified child was shot.

“Officers learned that an argument between Rangel and another adult had occurred, and during the argument, Rangel allegedly discharged a firearm that struck the 7-year-old in the leg,” the release stated.

The child was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

City jail records show Rangel remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.