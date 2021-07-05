Harlingen murder suspect dead after gunfight with Tamaulipas police

The man wanted in connection with a Harlingen murder died after a gunfight with members of the Tamaulipas Police Special Operations Group (GOPES) in Rio Bravo on Sunday, according to a news release.

Tamaulipas police officials said agents located 27-year-old Eduardo Zamora in the Mexican city, and the suspect began shooting at officers, who repelled the attack.

Zamora was wanted in connection with a shooting at a Stripes store in Harlingen that left 28-year-old Destiny Pemelton dead and two other people injured.

Officials said two GOPES agents were injured in the confrontation with Zamora.

Harlingen police confirmed Zamora's death and said they will continue to work the case.