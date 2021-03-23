Harlingen opens $3.3 million park

After first appearing before the city council more than three years ago, the city of Harlingen held a Tuesday ribbon cutting ceremony for their newest park.

The Lon C. Hill Destination Park, located at 1517 Fair Park Blvd., features hundreds of feet of sidewalk, a splash pad and new lighting.

The $3.3 million project was paid for using approved Harlingen sales tax dollars.

Harlingen mayor Chris Boswell said more features are expected for the park within the next couple of years.