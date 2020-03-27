Harlingen police arrest man accused of saying he would 'infect everyone'

HARLINGEN — Officers arrested a man Thursday, when he "claimed he had contagious diseases and was attempting to infect everyone," according to the Harlingen Police Department.

At about 7:14 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call about a man spitting on a bench on the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip.

"During this time of emergency, the subject’s actions caused a public reaction / panic and an emergency response by the Police Department," according to a news release published by the city.

Officers arrested Armando Santoyo Garcia, 54, of Harlingen, who was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor.

"Garcia claimed he had contagious diseases and was attempting to infect everyone," according to the news release."

Garcia remained in jail Friday and couldn't be reached for comment.