Harlingen police arrest man accused of saying he would 'infect everyone'
HARLINGEN — Officers arrested a man Thursday, when he "claimed he had contagious diseases and was attempting to infect everyone," according to the Harlingen Police Department.
At about 7:14 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call about a man spitting on a bench on the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip.
"During this time of emergency, the subject’s actions caused a public reaction / panic and an emergency response by the Police Department," according to a news release published by the city.
Officers arrested Armando Santoyo Garcia, 54, of Harlingen, who was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor.
"Garcia claimed he had contagious diseases and was attempting to infect everyone," according to the news release."
Garcia remained in jail Friday and couldn't be reached for comment.
