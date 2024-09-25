Harlingen police investigator testifies in 'El Gallito' murder trial

Jurors heard from three witnesses Wednesday during the second day of a Cameron County murder trial.

Salomon Campos Jr. is on trial accused of kidnapping, shooting and killing his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Gonzales was reported missing on June 2017, and his remains were found three years later in what authorities said was Campos’ goat farm.

Harlingen Police Department investigator Scott Vega was questioned on the stand by Campos’ defense team.

Prosecutors asked Vega why some evidence failed to be documented.

Vega admitted he made a mistake, and told the jury recordings of four interviews he had done went missing.

Campos was seen crying and wiping tears away.

Alicia Campos, the mother of the defendant and Gonzales’ sister, was on the stand Wednesday for more than four hours.

Alicia told the jury Gonzales had applied for a temporary protective order against his siblings and nieces days before he went missing, and he had written in the documents he feared for his life.

According to Alicia, she was supposed to meet Gonzales the day he disappeared for a court hearing on the protective order.

Alicia also told jury Gonzales filed a lawsuit against their siblings, Rick and Mary Anne, on behalf of their parent’s trust.

During Alicia’s testimony, photos were shown to jury of her with cuts, bite marks and bruises she said were from her Mary Anne and her nieces after an argument broke out at her mother’s funerals prior to Gonzales’ disappearance.

Gonzales applied for the protective order on her behalf, Alicia said.

The trial resumes Thursday.

