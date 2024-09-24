Day 1 of ‘El Gallito’ murder trial wraps up

More than four years after his arrest, the nephew of a man who was found dead is now facing trial.

Salomon Campos Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the start of the first day of his trial.

Campos is accused of killing his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto “El Gallito” Gonzales.

Gonzales disappeared in 2017 and his remains were found three years later on property authorities said belonged to Campos.

Jurors heard from three witnesses called by the state Tuesday.

The last witness to take the stand was Alicia Campos — one of Gonzales’ sisters.

Alicia Campos is the mother of Salomon Campos Jr.

An audio recording was presented to the jury Tuesday of a phone call between Alicia and an older brother.

No audio recordings were allowed in the courtroom.

The call was made after Gonzales was reported missing in 2017.

Alicia said her brother told her something bad was going to happen to Gonzales, and that he was going to either end up in the hospital or jail.

Text messages that were sent to Alicia from a number she said was from Mexico were also shown to jurors. One of them said "They took Ernesto into Mexico."

Gonzales was reportedly shot in the head.

Days before Gonzales went missing, he filed protective orders against five family members. He disappeared on the same day a hearing on the protective orders was set to be held.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.