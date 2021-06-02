HCSO: Argument ends with man shooting girlfriend in the head

An 18-year-old man remains in jail after his girlfriend was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

Samuel Rubio faces a charge of criminal attempt murder after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 Block of 83 ½ Street in Rural Edinburg on Monday where they found his girlfriend on the bed with an apparent gunshot wound to her head.

Rubio informed deputies that his girlfriend was playing with a gun and “accidentally” shot herself, according to a news release from HCSO.

“Through the course of the investigation, sheriff’s investigators confirmed Rubio shot the victim during an argument,” the news release stated, adding that the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Rubio was arraigned Wednesday had his bond set at $25,000. He remains at the Hidalgo County Detention Center, the release said.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.