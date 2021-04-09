Health experts say COVID-19 safety precautions should continue regardless of vaccination status

While more than half of the people over 65 in the Rio Grande Valley are fully vaccinated, doctors say it’s still possible to contract the coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer at DHR Health, Dr. Robert Martinez, said it’s important for people to continue making sure they’re doing everything to maximize not getting COVID-19 or transmitting it by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and socially distancing.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at COVID-19 infections after vaccination in more than 36,000 health care workers. The study found that once fully vaccinated, the risk of testing positive for the coronavirus was about 1%; still, 379 people tested positive after their first dose.

“You can still get it, between the first dose, second dose, after the second dose,” Martinez said. “You can still get infected. Although it’s [a small] chance compared to before.”

That slight possibility of becoming infected with the virus is why Martinez says the community should not let its guard down just yet.