Health screenings to be offered to the public during Operation Border Health Preparedness

The public is invited to take advantage of the free medical, dental, and vision services that will be offered in the Rio Grande Valley starting on Monday.

Operation Border Health Preparedness, formerly known as Operation Lone Star, will offer pop-up medical clinics across four locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

The clinics will be held at:

- Rivera Early College High School, located at 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd. in Brownsville

- PSJA Early College High School, located at 805 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan

- Veterans Middle School, located at 2700 W. Eisenhower Rd. in Rio Grande City

- Raymondville High School, located at 601 FM 3168 in Raymondville

Operation Border Health Preparedness will kick off on Monday, July 22 and run through Friday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No-cost services will include general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetes screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings, blood pressure screenings, sports physicals, dental services, and vision exams for prescription glasses for adults and children.

A list of the services offered at each location is available online.