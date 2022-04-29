Heart of the Valley: Diabetes prevalent in the Valley

This month, Channel 5 News’ Heart of the Valley series has focused on the prevalence of diabetes in the area.

Statistics show that while someone in country is diagnosed with the disease every 17 seconds, one in three people in the Valley have it.

For a look at free diabetes screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley Diabetes page.

Diet and a lack of exercise are major causes of the disease.

Hispanics and Latinos are among those at highest risk for developing diabetes.

But diabetes is preventable and can be managed.

Staying active and having a proper nutrition can help you manage the disease.

Family medicine doctor Chris Casso recommended everyone get tested for the disease.

“Get an annual checkup, know your disease,” Casso said. “Become as knowledgeable about it as you can, so you can manage it as well because ultimately, it's up to the patient to be able to manage it and control it.”