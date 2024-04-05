Heart of the Valley: Free glucose screenings underway
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on diabetes.
Channel 5 News reporters Sarah Cervera and Christian von Preysing attended a Friday screening to show viewers how easy it is to get one done.
Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
City of Palmview responding to vandalism incidents at municipal park
-
Weekend events in Hidalgo County
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors experimenting with new radiation treatment to combat brain tumors
-
Heart of the Valley: Free glucose screenings underway
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD employee accused of faking injury to obtain...