Heart of the Valley: Free glucose screenings underway

3 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2024 Apr 5, 2024 April 05, 2024 3:36 PM April 05, 2024 in News - Heart of the Valley
By: Sarah Cervera and Christian von Preysing

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on diabetes.

Channel 5 News reporters Sarah Cervera and Christian von Preysing attended a Friday screening to show viewers how easy it is to get one done.

Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

