Heart of the Valley: How exercising can help combat diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that affects thousands across the Rio Grande Valley.

Experts say exercising does more than just help you lose weight; it can also help you fight the disease from the inside.

One Valley trainer said our bodies are built to help you fight diabetes and exercise plays a large role.

Alpha Fitness owner and trainer Vicente Esquivel says when you work out, your body starts working with you, not against you. He says exercise helps your body become more sensitive to insulin, meaning it can control blood sugar more efficiently.

Those benefits don't just happen in the moment, they can last for hours after you're done.

"So working out increases blood sugar sensitivity for up to 24 hours, so this allows the body not to need insulin. That's why it's very important to work out," Esquivel said.

He says whether it's strength training, cardio or just going out for a walk, your body is responding and over time, that can make a real difference.

Esquivel's message is to not wait for a diagnosis to make a change. Taking small steps now can have a big impact later.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.