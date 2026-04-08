Heart of the Valley: Valley obesity rates contributing to high diabetes rate in South Texas

Diabetes is considered an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley, where one in three people are living with the disease.

Health experts say obesity is a contributing factor, and Valley doctors say about 30% of the Valley is considered obese.

"When you have obesity that's about 40 pounds more than their ideal body weight, that's class one,” Dr. Luis Reyes with the RGV Diabetes Association said. “There is a class two where you're more than 60 pounds. There's a class three where you're more than 100 pounds overweight."

Reyes said the problem is growing.

Health experts say diet, exercise, and regular checkups are key to prevention.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.