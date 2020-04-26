Her Story: Mother of Inmate Killed in Jail Fight Speaks Out

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen mom speaking out for the first time since her son died after a "jail fight."

Joshua Sosa is still being held Carrizales Rucker Jail and now facing murder charges for allegedly beating Carlos Estrada to death.

Estrada’s mother, Elizabeth Rosales, wants to know how things escalated so quickly without guards being able to step in.

"At night time I just wake up and I think of my son, my daughter; it’s hard, it’s very hard for a mother,” she says.

Her daughter Priscilla Rosales fought cancer for six years before her body couldn't do it any longer.

Her son Carlos Estrada was beaten until his body couldn't take it any longer.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says since Estrada was an adult and did not give written authorization to release his medical information; the family was never notified of his passing.

Rosales believes if she hadn't called the prison, she never would have been told about the incident.

Estrada was arrested for burglary, assault, and family violence; his mother says he wasn't perfect but he was still her son.

Sheriff Lucio did offer his condolences to the family, but Rosales says instead of an apology she would like to see better staffing at the detention facility.

For more information watch the video above.