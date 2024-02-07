Hidalgo County authorities cracking down on illegal game rooms

More and more illegal game rooms are popping up in Hidalgo County, and authorities say they're becoming a problem.

On Jan. 27, the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office arrested eight people in connection to a game room raid in rural Edinburg.

It’s the fifth raid of an illegal game room in Hidalgo County since Aug. 2023. A total of 50 people have been arrested in those raids.

Sgt. Enrique Longoria with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says these illegal gambling establishments are becoming more visible to the public's eye.

Residents are doing their part by filing police reports and calling their tip line, giving the county a foundation to pursue a criminal investigation against a business.

Texas law says it is illegal for a business to have 8-liners that give out cash prizes. Playing or operating an eight-liner is not illegal if non-cash prizes worth less than $5.

If someone is caught gambling or operating an illegal game room, they can face charges like possession of a gaming device, and even engaging in organized criminal activity.

To anonymously report any illegal game rooms, call the Hidalgo County Crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.