Records: Hidalgo County deputy constable charged with assaulting fellow peace officer

A Hidalgo County deputy constable is facing assault charges after he was arrested for allegedly fighting with a male and another constable.

Deputy Constable Edgar Acevedo was arrested after allegedly fighting another male and assaulting a responding constable; he is currently out on bond.

The arrest occurred on Sept. 8 at around 2:40 a.m. at The Bearded Lady, located at 400 W. Nolana Aveune.

According to the offense report, officers were dispatched to the business in reference to a disturbance. Dispatched advised responding officers that two males were detained due to them fighting. The detained males were maced, and emergency services were requested.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Alexis Gibbs and Randy Morgan. A Hidalgo County constable advised he had detained a second male on the northeast side of the location.

According to the report, officers spoke with Gibbs, who said another female, identified as Marissa Acevedo, had assaulted her. She said she, her twin sister and her brother, Morgan, were about to leave when a waitress told them that some people were waiting for them outside.

Gibbs asked the waitress what happened, and the waitress said Morgan had pushed Acevedo as she went to the bathroom. When they walked outside, Gibbs told Marissa that Morgan didn't mean to push her, they were all in a tight space, according to the report.

The report said Gibbs told officers they continued walking into the parking lot when Marissa swung her purse, attempting to hit her. Gibbs ducked to avoid being hit when Marissa began punching her in the face multiple times. Gibbs reported Morgan came to her defense and began fighting Marissa's husband, Edgar.

Officers noticed redness on Gibbs face along with numerous scratches on her left neck, upper arms and upper back and also saw Morgan had minor lacerations to his face as well.

Morgan said Edgar placed his arms around him and attempted to body slam him to the ground. Both men fell and Edgar punched Morgan multiple times in the face, according to the report.

The offense report said it was later revealed that Edgar had also assaulted a responding constable as well.

The report said Edgar grabbed constable Jose Hernandez's left wrist, causing a minor laceration.

Both Edgar and Marissa were placed under arrest and transported to jail.