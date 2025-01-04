Hidalgo County Elections Department moving to new location
The Hidalgo County Elections Department is moving to a new location.
The new building is at 2015 West Jackson Creek Avenue in Edinburg, off of South Sugar Road. The county says it's a bigger building than its current location, and they are in need of the extra space.
"The main purpose for our new building is because we are growing," Elections Analyst Salvador Hernandez Jr. said. "We have plenty of space for the staff to work in, we have plenty of space for our equipment. Our department is growing, we are expanding, the county is also getting bigger in registered voters, so more registered voters means we need more equipment."
The elections department will begin using the new building on Monday.
