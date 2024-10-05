Hidalgo County Elections Office explain different ways to register to vote
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 7.
Those interested in voting in the November election can go in-person to the election's office to register. They also have the option to mail in your application as long as it's postmarked by October 7.
Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas says there is also a digital option.
"They can email the application to elections@co.hidalgo.tx.us," Salinas said. "However, if a resident does use either one of those methods, we do need to have the original here in our office within four business days."
The Hidalgo County Elections Office will have extended hours on Monday. They will be open for 12 hours starting at 8 a.m.
For more election information, click here.
