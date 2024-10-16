Hidalgo County first responders hold full-scale hazmat drill

More than 100 first responders from a dozen agencies took part in a chlorine chemical leak drill at the Sharyland Water Treatment Plant.

The drill served to better prepare their response to a potential chemical leak.

The hazmat training scenario was organized by the Hidalgo County Local Emergency Planning Committee, or the LEPC.

“It's not just one department taking care of hazardous materials incidents but several departments,” Alton Fire chief and Hidalgo County LEPC Chair Gustavo Ramirez said. “Every department has a role in the response.”

Ramirez said the annual training gives first responders a chance to improve their response times, communication and identify any gaps.

Channel 5 News got a behind the scenes look as Pharr and Edinburg firefighters geared up to respond with hazmat suits.

First responders also practiced working with meteorologists like Barry Goldsmith from the National Weather Service.

Goldsmith says their role is to help determine if evacuations are needed.

Chief Ramirez said the LEPC will gather feedback from all the first responders over the next few weeks, and all the information will be compiled and sent back with notes on how first responders can improve.

