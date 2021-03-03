Hidalgo County hosting 1st dose COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic in the Delta Area

Registration will begin Wednesday afternoon for Hidalgo County residents to receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the Delta Area.

In a news release, the county announced a 1st dose COVID-19 mobile community vaccine clinic that will be held in that area on Thursday, March 4.

The clinic will be held at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium, at Yellow Jacket Drive and Mile 17 North in Elsa. Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Thursday, March 4, beginning at 8 a.m.

Onsite pre-registration will be required and held from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium, the news release stated.

All those that pre-register and qualify for the vaccine will be given a bracelet to return to the same location the following day.

The clinic is a collaboration between Precinct 1; the cities of Edcouch, Elsa, and La Villa; as well as the Edcouch-Elsa, Monte Alto, and La Villa School Districts, the news release stated.

The location will have 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The current qualifications include to receive the vaccine include:

• Health Care Professionals

• Anyone 65 years of age and older

• Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

Based on previous vaccine clinics health officials are advising the following:

• Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

• Bring clearance letter from their physician

• People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

• There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting

• Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

• Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

• If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine

• Notices of US Doctors only

• Short sleeve encouraged