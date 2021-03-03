Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 463 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported ten coronavirus-related deaths and 463 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Mercedes. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,655 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 463 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 239 are confirmed, 218 are probable and 6 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 78,165 people have tested positive in the county.

