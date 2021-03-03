Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 463 positive cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported ten coronavirus-related deaths and 463 positive cases of COVID-19.
Eight men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Mercedes. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.
FROM TUESDAY: Hidalgo County reports seven coronavirus-related deaths, 390 positive cases of COVID-19
Since the pandemic began, 2,655 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.
The county also reported that 463 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 239 are confirmed, 218 are probable and 6 are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 78,165 people have tested positive in the county.
