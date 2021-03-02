Hidalgo County reports seven coronavirus-related deaths, 390 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 390 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,645 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 390 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 78 are confirmed, 249 are probable and 63 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 77,702 people have tested positive in the county.