Hidalgo County reports seven coronavirus-related deaths, 390 positive cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 390 positive cases of COVID-19.
Three women and four men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.
FROM MONDAY: Hidalgo County reports nine coronavirus-related deaths, 628 positive cases of COVID-19
Since the pandemic began, 2,645 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.
The county also reported that 390 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 78 are confirmed, 249 are probable and 63 are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 77,702 people have tested positive in the county.
