Hidalgo County increasing amount of polling sites for November elections

Hidalgo County is getting ready for the November election by increasing the number of polling sites that will be available to voters.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department said they’re adding 43 polling sites for a total of 129 polling locations for county residents.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas says this will be the largest election the county has ever run

“This is the first time we are going to be opening 129 polling locations, so with that we need poll workers,” Salinas said, adding that the department expects to hire at least a thousand people.

Poll worker applications are available online.

"They must be a registered voter of Hidalgo County, they must attend a mandatory training — we do have in person as well as online training,” Salinas said.

Those who need to register to vote must do it by Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Click here for more election resources.