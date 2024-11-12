Hidalgo County judge awarded for providing mental health resources to community

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez was honored during Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting.

Judge Cortez was given this year's NAMI Texas Champion of the Cause award. NAMI Texas is a non-profit that supports mental health.

This recognition is given to anyone who's made an impact and helped with mental health resources in their community.

Judge Cortez brought in at least 100 therapists to the county. He also founded the Prosperity Task Force last year, which helps fight social injustice.