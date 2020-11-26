Hidalgo County judge concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases as Thanksgiving approaches

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Monday he's concerned that coronavirus fatigue and the Thanksgiving holiday will result in a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Eight months after the pandemic struck Hidalgo County, many people are tired of wearing masks, staying home and minimizing unnecessary contact with other people.

"We are concerned because we're all tired of this," Cortez said. "Everyone's tired. We all want to go back to living our lives normally. But we're not there yet. We're not there. We cannot let our guard down."

Cortez urged Hidalgo County residents to continue following coronavirus guidelines and avoid large gatherings on Thanksgiving.

