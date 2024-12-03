Hidalgo County judge confirms new courthouse passes occupancy inspection

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez confirmed that the Hidalgo County Courthouse has been granted a Certificate of Occupancy from the city of Edinburg.

County officials received notice on Tuesday, and the certification can now grant the certificate of occupancy.

RELATED STORY: New Hidalgo County Courthouse to undergo occupancy inspection before opening

Cortez said the jail portion of the courthouse is still pending inspection from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

County officials will now begin the process of moving millions of legal documents and hundreds of employees to the courthouse. Once the transition is complete, the process of officially opening the facility for public use will occur.

The county has also begun Phase II of the construction project, which involves demolishing the old courthouse structure.