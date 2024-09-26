Hidalgo County Precinct 3 prepared for emergencies with new equipment

It's still the middle of hurricane season, and there's still a little over a month left before it ends.

While the Rio Grande Valley is clear of any storms, it's important to always be prepared. That's why Hidalgo County Precinct 3 bought some new equipment in case of a hurricane.

The new equipment included an automatic sandbag machine, new tanker trucks and trailers with cooling stations which will help in case power goes out.

The new equipment cost over $1 million. To clarify, certificates of obligation are funded by taxpayers money and are part of our general fund.

Officials say it will help them respond to emergencies better.

"We are not waiting, we are getting prepared, so that when there is an emergency, a hurricane or fire we are there to help save the lives of our residents," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal said.

Precinct 3 officials also say people need to do their part to prepare for a hurricane.

Stocking up on water, batteries, non-perishable foods and knowing where to go in case of a flood are things they say should be on everyone's checklist.