Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 105 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one vaccinated coronavirus-related death, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The sole victim was an Edinburg woman in her 60s, according to the report.

The 105 new cases is an increase of 29 cases from Tuesday, when the county reported 76 new cases of the disease.

The 105 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 32 12-19 16 20s 15 30s 10 40s 1 50s 9 60s 7 70+ 5 Total: 105

A total of 58 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 55 adult patients and four pediatric patients.

Of the 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 are in intensive care units. They include 18 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 20 staff members and 47 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 772 staff members and 4,029 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,419 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,496 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 475 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.