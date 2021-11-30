Hidalgo County reports 76 new positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, according to the report.

The 76 new cases is a decrease of 98 cases from Monday, when the county reported 174 cases and two deaths.

The 76 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 8 12-19 12 20s 18 30s 15 40s 7 50s 6 60s 3 70+ 7 Total: 76

A total of 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 50 adult patients and six pediatric patients.

Of the 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 are in intensive care units. All 17 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, zero staff members and zero students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 752 staff members and 3,982 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,314 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,495 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.