Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 110 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 110 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,894 people have died due to the virus in the county.

Of the 110 positive cases reported Wednesday, 71 are confirmed, 38 are probable and one is suspect.

There have been 92,467 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began.

