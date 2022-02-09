Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 721 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 721 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 10 people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest victims were two people - a man from Edinburg and a woman from Mission - in their 40s.

The 721 new cases include 78 confirmed cases, 641 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 153 12-19 151 20s 95 30s 80 40s 89 50s 58 60s 36 70+ 59 Total: 721

The county also reported 362 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which includes 332 adults and 30 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 108 of them are in intensive care units. They include 98 adults and 10 children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 148 new staff infections and 353 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 4,194 staff members and 14.275 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 159,307 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,674 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,559 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

