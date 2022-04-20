Hidalgo County reports 152 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 152 cases of COVID-19.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 51 12-19 13 20s 22 30s 17 40s 10 50s 19 60s 11 70+ 9 Total: 152

The county also reported that 32 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 adults and two children.

Of the 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and two students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,137 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,897 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 225 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

