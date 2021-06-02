Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 122 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 122 positive cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths included a male and a female from the cities of Alamo and Edinburg, respectively. Both victims were in their 50s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,880 people have died due to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, according to the county Health and Human Services Department.

The county also reported that 122 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 are confirmed, 54 are probable and 12 are suspect.

To date, there have been 91,551 positive cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, the news release stated. Of those cases, 669 remain active.

84 people remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications with 32 of them being treated in intensive care units.