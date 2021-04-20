Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 208 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 208 new cases of COVID-19.

Two men from Edinburg died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One man was in his 40s and the other in his 50s. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,806 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 208 cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 133 are confirmed, 75 are probable and zero are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 87,367 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

