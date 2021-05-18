Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 198 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 40s from Alamo.

Since the pandemic began, 2,858 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 198 positive cases. Of the cases, 128 are confirmed, 40 are probable and 30 are suspect.

90,391 people have tested positive for the virus in the county since the pandemic began.

