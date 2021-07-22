Hidalgo County reports 401 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 401 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 181 were confirmed, 219 are probable and one is suspect, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

WEDNESDAY'S NUMBERS: Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 223 positive cases

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

121 people in the 0-19 age group

55 people in their 20s

82 people in their 30s

73 people in their 40s

36 people in their 50s

17 people in their 60s

17 people in their 70s

RELATED: Local health expert stresses the benefits of COVID vaccines

Pharr EMS hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,930 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,707 positive cases.

Of the total cases, 1,148 remain active.

The county also reported 137 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 42 of whom are being treated in the ICU.