Hidalgo County reports 401 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 401 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, 181 were confirmed, 219 are probable and one is suspect, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 121 people in the 0-19 age group
- 55 people in their 20s
- 82 people in their 30s
- 73 people in their 40s
- 36 people in their 50s
- 17 people in their 60s
- 17 people in their 70s
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,930 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,707 positive cases.
Of the total cases, 1,148 remain active.
The county also reported 137 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 42 of whom are being treated in the ICU.
