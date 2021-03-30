Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 144 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 144 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three men and two women from the cities of Mercedes, Mission, San Juan and an undisclosed location died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when they died.

RELATED: State launches online vaccine scheduler

Since the pandemic began, 2,765 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 144 positive cases. Of the cases, 64 are confirmed, 22 are probable and 58 are suspect.

There have been 84,755 reported cases of the virus in Hidalgo County since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,867 remain active according to the news release.