Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 198 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest were a man and woman in their 40s from Mercedes.

Since the pandemic began, 2,844 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 198 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases, 92 are confirmed, 54 are probable and 52 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 89,761 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

This week's numbers: