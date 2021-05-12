x

Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 198 positive cases

By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Two men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest were a man and woman in their 40s from Mercedes. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,844 people in the county have died as a result of the virus. 

The county also reported 198 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Of the cases, 92 are confirmed, 54 are probable and 52 are suspect. 

Since the pandemic began, 89,761 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. 

This week's numbers: 

