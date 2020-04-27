Hidalgo County reports 5 new virus cases, total now at 308

Officials in Hidalgo County announced five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new cases included three males from Edinburg, a McAllen woman in her 40s and a Donna man in his 70s, according to a Hidalgo County news release.

Sunday’s announcement comes a day after the county reported four cases, its lowest increase since March. County Judge Richard F. Cortez says he hopes “this trend continues.”

The added cases bring Hidalgo County total known cases to 308. Twenty-one patients are currently hospitalized, including five in intensive care. A total of 135 patients have reportedly been released from isolation.