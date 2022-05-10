Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 92 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 92 cases of COVID-19.

A McAllen man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 11 12-19 9 20s 18 30s 16 40s 11 50s 18 60s 5 70+ 4 Total: 92

The county also reported that 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 adults and four children.

Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, six staff members and 11 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,909 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 223 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

