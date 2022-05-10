x

Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 92 cases of COVID-19

1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, May 10 2022 May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 12:39 PM May 10, 2022 in News - Local
Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 92 cases of COVID-19.

A McAllen man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 11
12-19 9
20s 18
30s 16
40s 11
50s 18
60s 5
70+ 4
Total: 92

The county also reported that 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 adults and four children.

Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, six staff members and 11 students tested positive for the virus. 

Since the pandemic began, 3,909 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 223 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days