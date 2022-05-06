Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 36 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 36 cases of COVID-19.

A McAllen man in his 60s and and a Mission woman in her 70s or older died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 6 12-19 4 20s 9 30s 7 40s 3 50s 2 60s 2 70+ 3 Total: 36

The county also reported that 28 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 22 adults and six children.

Of the 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and seven students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,684 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,906 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 199 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

