Hidalgo County reports two unvaccinated coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Both of the victims were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include a woman in her 50s and a man over the age of 70. Both were from undisclosed cities.

Hidalgo County also reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 87 from Monday, when the county reported 178 cases.

The 91 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 10 20s 10 30s 11 40s 8 50s 10 60s 2 70+ 7 Total: 91

A total of 80 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of eight patient since Monday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 70 adults and 10 pediatric patients.

Of the 80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 43 are in intensive care units. They include 39 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and seven students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 664 staff members and 3,211 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,463 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,429 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 716 active cases in the county.