Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 178 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 178 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 35 20s 28 30s 20 40s 29 50s 13 60s 9 70+ 11 Total: 178

The county also reported that 17 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 adults and four children.

Of the 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 3,909 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 287 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

TUESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 92 cases of COVID-19

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases