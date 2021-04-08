x

Hidalgo County Sheriff: Body discovered in Mission

By: KRGV Digital
In a social media post made Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said at approximately 5:43 p.m., a patrol Sgt. located the body of an adult male in Mission. 

According to Guerra, after checking on a suspicious vehicle abandoned south of TX-107 on Conway Avenue, a trooper searched the brushy area nearby and found the body. 

Upon initial review, officials said the body does not show signs of foul play; the investigation remains underway. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

