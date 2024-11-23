Hidalgo County Sheriff: Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested

The father of the three-year-old girl who died from prolonged abuse in Donna has been arrested on charges of capital murder.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Jose Manuel Uresti has been taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was apprehended at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: 3-year-old's death officially ruled a homicide

The sheriff's office responded to a residence in rural Donna in reference to an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the three-year-old girl suffered extensive injuries indicating prolonged abuse. An autopsy report revealed she died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide.

A warrant was issued for Uresti on charges of capital murder in connection to the little girl's death.

The mother, 25-year-old Wendy Sarai Rivera, was arraigned on Friday after she admitted to knowing about the injuries and failing to report them. She was issued a $2.5 million bond.

Uresti is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.